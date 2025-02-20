ARDEN JOHN BOCK

September 19, 1931 – February 11, 2025

We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of our father, Arden John Bock, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at age 93 years. He was born on September 19, 1931 at the Mindemoya Red Cross Hospital on Manitoulin Island. He grew up on a farm near Providence Bay. Following his stint of sailing on the Great Lakes he married the love of his life, Leona Noble from Silver Water. They built their lifelong home and raised their family in Naughton, Ontario. He spent his last few years at Chartwell Meadowbrook Retirement Community in Lively, Ontario. Arden was predeceased by his wife Leona; his parents George and Matilda Bock; his siblings Henry Bock, Herman Bock and Lavina Galbraith; and his special friend Rose Peloso. He is survived by his brother Leonard Bock, sister-in-law Rita (Bock) Bond and lifelong friend and cousin Elgin Bock. He will be greatly missed by his two sons, John (Shirley) and Michael (Bonnie); three step-grandchildren, Kevin Anderson (Rhonda), Rachelle Smalldon (Jayme) and Jocelyn Robinson (TJ); and five step-great-grandchildren, Skylar, Peyton, Degan, Tyler and Dylan. Arden also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and good friends. Thanks to the staff and residents at Meadowbrook who helped to make his life there so enjoyable, and the doctors and staff at Health Sciences North who cared for him. Also, many thanks to all the friends and family who supported him with visits and cups of coffee, often at Tim Hortons. A gathering to honour Arden will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory would be welcome at the Canadian Diabetes Association. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North Sudbury and Crystal Crematorium.