Rotary Club hosts Italian student as part of unique exchange program

Sunsite Estates teen studying in Spain

SHEGUIANDAH—The Gore Bay Rotary Club has had a successful year in terms of events and fundraising and owes much of the support of its community and volunteers, said outgoing president Dave Rogalsky at the Rotary annual general dinner meeting held June 11 at Red Lodge in Sheguiandah. The club is also partnering with both the Rotary Club of Sudbury and the Sudbury Sunrisers in this years Rotary Exchange, in which a young person from Manitoulin Island, Cameron Meawasige, will be living and going to school in Spain for a year, beginning this fall, with a young person from Italy joining the Meawasige family at their home on Sunsite Estates in Manitowaning in mid-August.

At the meeting Dave Rogalsky, outgoing president of the Rotary Club introduced Cameron Meawasige and her family, including parents Melissa Brandon and Nishin Meawasige, along with their other two children, Marley and Rex Meawasige.

Cameron told the Rotary Club that she will be staying with a family in Madrid, Spain and will be attending high school in Spain, and will be leaving in mid-August. “When Rotary offered me to be part of this exchange program I wanted to cry as I was so happy.” She told the meeting that her mother, Melissa Brandon, had originally informed her about the opportunity of taking part in the Rotary student exchange program.

“My family has been very supportive of all of this,” stated Cameron. “I will definitely miss them when I go away. It is such a special opportunity for me,” she said as she spoke a few words in Spanish to the club.

The Rotary Club will also be hosting an incoming student from Italy for the 2025-2026 school year. Ludovica Costa hails from Albisola Superiore in Northern Italy. The sponsoring Rotary Club in Italy, is based in Savona. She will be arriving in Canada in August, attending Manitoulin Secondary School for the fall semester and completing her exchange year in Sudbury before returning to her home country.

“We’re very excited for Cameron to be given this type of opportunity,” said Ms. Brandon. “Thank you for giving Cameron this type of opportunity. We are excited to be having an exchange student from Italy join our family for the next year. It is an exciting time for someone to be coming to Manitoulin Island.”

Mr. Meawasige said, “We have been living on the Island for the past 12 years. With our exchange student coming here we get to rediscover Manitoulin Island all over again. We are already making plans where we are going to be taking Ludovica on the Island. Cameron will be a great ambassador for the Island, and we are already excited about hearing her stories from Italy.”

Mr. Rogalsky said, “When I accepted the position of club president this past year, I was somewhat hesitant because I didn’t really have a full grasp of what serving as club president entailed. I will admit I still don’t have a full grasp on the situation, however, the support of the member and guidance from our past president, Jack Clark, has allowed me to gain an understanding of the position and an appreciation for the importance of ‘service above self.’

“It has been an honour to serve this club and our community in this role, and I encourage all members to take the opportunity to do likewise when they are ready,” said Mr. Rogalsky.

“As you may recall, last June at the 2024 annual dinner, I set myself a goal of increasing our membership by two during the 2024-25 Rotary calendar year,” said Mr. Rogalsky. “While I am pleased to report that we did indeed welcome these new members, we at the same time saw other members leave the club for a variety of reasons, some of whom joined other clubs elsewhere, leaving our number essentially where we started. We should not be discouraged by this, but rather, encouraged that we do make a difference and have a relevance to the community and there are people out there that are willing to serve with us, the key will be finding them and reaching out to make them feel welcomed and engaged. To that end, I hope that we as a club, will continue to work on membership as one of our continuing goals for the coming year.”

“We have had a very successful year in terms of the events that we have staged and the fundraising that we have seen as a result of those activities,” continued Mr. Rogalsky. “We owe much to the support of our community and volunteers, like Robbie White, members of the Frosty Cup Committee, the Gore Bay Fire Department, Max Burt, that helped us to achieve this success. These efforts have allowed this club to disburse over $40,000 to a variety of community-based support services, to families in need and to other organizations that operate within our Western Manitoulin catchment area as well as some international aids.”

“While we should be proud of these results, I am most proud of you, our members and spouses and volunteers, who step up each and every time to make things happen,” said Mr. Rogalsky. “That is truly the ‘Magic of Rotary,’ the theme of Rotary International this year.”

Mr. Rogalsky then handed over the president gavel to the incoming Rotary President, Peter Carter. The latter presented the past president’s pin to Mr. Rogalsky for all his efforts over the past year as club president.

“I can’t believe this moment has come, it’s here” stated Mr. Carter. “I have big shoes to follow in Dave’s footsteps, and he had big shoes to fill following the illustrious Jack (Clark),” said Mr. Carter. “I am going to do my best.”

Mr. Carter explained the Gore Bay Rotary Club originated in 1954, and has a long record, and tremendous history. “We have had the opportunity to host many exchange students over the years, and we hope Cameron has a wonderful year in Spain. I know she will have many stories to share with us when she returns.”

“I would also like to thank Oliver Runnalls for representing Barrie Island, Manitoulin Island on the Rotary club for many years, and wish him a belated 90th happy birthday,” said Mr. Carter.

Mr. Carter said recruiting new members to the club will be a focus for the next year. “We have a very good club, everyone pitches in. Our club is small in numbers but mighty in terms of what we do.”

“Our focus is our community and what we raise over the year we put back into the community,” said Mr. Carter. “I look forward to working with each and every one here on projects and events we have planned, to help the community.”