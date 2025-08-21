Search warrant in Wikwemikong results in arrest and drug seizure

(MANITOULIN, ON) – One person is facing charges after the execution of a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, members of the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with assistance from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the United Chief and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Commission (UCCM Police), and the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS), executed a CDSA search warrant at a residence on Daawema Road in Wikwemikong Unceded Territory.

As a result of the search, police seized an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $10,900, an amount of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,700, an amount of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $75, and approximately $7,800 in Canadian currency.

Sunny HANG, 21-years-old from North York, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court today, August 21, 2025.