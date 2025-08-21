COREY D. CRESS

It is with great sorrow and sadness that Duane and Beverly Cress announce the passing of their beloved son Corey. Corey lost his long battle with cancer in Toronto on August 9, 2025. He fought his battle with dignity and grace, never complaining about the cards he was dealt with. Corey was a free spirit and danced to his own drum. He loved life and people and enjoyed his 20 year career as a professional bartender in downtown Toronto. Working in the service- based industry suited Corey because God knows he loved to talk. He had a love for sports and politics and enjoyed sharing this love with many regular customers that will miss him dearly. Corey will be greatly missed by his older brother John (Lynn), his identical twin brother Craig (Donnie) and his nephews Cole and Tyler. Corey came from a large family with many uncles, aunts and cousins who will all miss his quick witted humour. He will also be missed by his life partner, Alison. Corey will also be missed by his closest friends, Louie Cristello, James Russo and Syd Mendewitz. A Celebration of Life will be held in his hometown of Providence Bay on October 11, 2025 at the town hall from 12 noon to 4 pm.