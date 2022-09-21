Several Manitoulin people recognized at Anishinabek Evening of Excellence

﻿RAMA FIRST NATION—Several Manitoulin Island First Nation members received lifetime achievement awards at the Anishinabek Evening of Excellence held on August 24 at Casino Rama in Chippewas of Rama First Nation, hosted by the Anishinabek Nation 7th Generation Charity.

Lifetime achievement recipients from 2020 and 2022 were in attendance, as well as Debwewin Citation winners and the 2022 Anishinabek Student Excellence Awards. The Anishinabek Education System Educator Excellence and Secondary School Scholarship winners were in attendance as well.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards recognize individuals who have made a lifetime commitment to improving the quality of life on First Nations through volunteerism, political service, language preservation, health services, social services, personal achievement, cultural practice and those who are survivors of residential school or who served in the military.

2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Chief Irene Kells of Zhiibaahaasing First Nation, Patricia Nahwegahbow of Whitefish River First Nation, the late Mark Shawanda of Whitefish River First Nation and Isadore Toulouse of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

The list of 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards (at an online ceremony held in January) included James Megwanabe of Whitefish River First Nation, Sandra Margaret Peltier of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Hazel Recollet of M’Chigeeng First Nation, the late Theresa Recollet of Whitefish River First Nation, and Mary Jo Wabano and Myles Webkamigad, both of Wiikwemkoong.