Pumpkin Festival this Saturday at Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah

SHEGUIANDAH—Mark your calendars for the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah Pumpkin Festival taking place on the museum grounds this Saturday, September 24.

Growing a gigantic gourd? Be sure to bring your prized pumpkin to the weigh-in starting at 11 am until noon. No need to pre-register. There will be prizes!

There will be a barbecue and bale sale on-site until goodies run out.

The pumpkin festival will include plenty of children’s pumpkin-themed games and activities, vendors, face-painting and a pumpkin carving demonstration. Festival-goers will also be treated to the musical stylings of Cole Hughson.

And while you’re at the museum, be sure to check out the fantastic works of art at the Manitoulin Fine Arts Members Art Show as Saturday is the last day.