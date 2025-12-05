SHEILA LETITIA JANE ROWLAND

(St. Jacques)

June 17, 1945 – December 3, 2025

loving memory of Sheila Roland who passed away peacefully at Manitoulin Heath Centre in Little Current at the age of 80 on December 3, 2025. Born to Lena (Noble) (predeceased) and Fred St. Jacques (predeceased). Beloved wife of Charles Rowland (predeceased). Dear sister of Clarence St. Jacques and Brenda (predeceased), Frank (predeceased) and Kay (predeceased) and sister-in-law Lilly Third. Loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation is to take place with a graveside service in the spring of 2026.