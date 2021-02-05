Snow squall warning: up to 25 cm expected with winds reaching 70 km/h

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.



Snow squalls are likely to move in this afternoon and continue through Saturday.



Local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are expected in these snow squalls.



The combination of strong and gusty winds reaching up to 70 km/h and heavy snow at times will result in a significant reduction in visibility in local blowing snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.



Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.