WTPS lays cocaine possession charges

WIIKWEMKOONG—On February 4, member of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) and Ontario Provincial Police executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in the community of Wiikwemkoong.

As a result of the investigation and collected information, officers seized over 30 grams of a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine. In addition, police also seized a sum of Canadian currency as proceeds of crime.

As a result of the investigation, a 25-year-old female and a 22-year-old male have been charged with the following: possession for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine; and possession of property obtained by crime.

The male was further charged with offences related to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Both accused, whose names cannot be released at this time pending a formal swearing of the charges, were both released on an undertaking to appear and will appear in court on March 30.

The public is reminded to please contact WTPS with any information regarding the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances or to contact Sudbury Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.