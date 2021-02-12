Snowmobile trails to open by this weekend

MANITOULIN – With the recent accumulated snow that has fallen in the area, a representative of the Manitoulin Snowdusters Snowmobile Club is pleased to announce that its snowmobile trails should be open by this weekend.

“We are hoping that all trails will be open by next weekend,” stated Rick Bond, president of the Snowdusters, this past Saturday. “By then, every one of our trails should have had a pass or two on them by the trail groomers.”

Mr. Bond noted groomers were out this past weekend and were to run through until mid-week in areas like Gore Bay, Spring Bay, Silver Water, Meldrum Bay, M’Chigeeng, Mindemoya, Little Current and Providence Bay.

While the snowmobile trails are expected to be open this weekend, “at this point I don’t think the picket lines will be in place this season,” said Mr. Bond. “It is basically late in the season and the ice is not great, and there are places where there are pressure cracks on the ice. So no, the picket lines to the North Shore will not be put in this year. It takes a lot of work to put them in, then they would probably only be in place for two or three weeks before they would have to close again.”