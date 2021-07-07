South shore fishing heating up just in time for Salmon Classic

LAKE HURON–Just in time for the return of The Manitoulin Expositor Salmon Classic, July 31 to August 15, the salmon fishery is heating up on Manitoulin’s south shore.

Dave Patterson, Salmon Classic organizer and one half of the Ontario Fishing Guys fishing team, says that fish in the 20 lbs and up range are being seen in boats fishing Manitoulin’s south shore. In fact, both he and fishing partner Aaron Case have boated fish of this size in the last week. Just don’t ask them exactly where, he laughs.

“The salmon are just starting to show up,” Mr. Patterson explains. “We’re already seeing big fish.”

The two weigh stations—at South Baymouth and Providence Bay—are all staffed and ready to go. Mr. Patterson offered his thanks to those who are giving of their time to make the stations possible.

This year the winning fish—first, second and third—will see a take of the ticket prizes. First place will take home 40 percent of the ticket sales; second place, 20 percent of sales; and third place, 10 percent of the sales.

To put this into context, if 500 tickets were sold, first place is $13,000, second place is $6,500 and third place is $3,250.

“Be sure to get your tickets soon to help that jackpot rise,” Mr. Patterson says.

Tickets are available up until Friday, August 13 at midnight and are available at FishManitoulin.com, The Expositor Offices in Little Current and Gore Bay, Up Top Sports Shop in Mindemoya, Moxy’s Bait and Tackle in Lively and Ramakko’s Source for Adventure in Sudbury.

The full list of rules is also available online.

For more information, please contact Mr. Patterson at 705-368-2744 or info@fishmanitoulin.com.