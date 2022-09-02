STELLA (MAY) HUCKLE

(nee Hussy)

It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Stella (May) Huckle (nee Hussy) on Sunday, August 21, 2022 in her 91st year at Little Current Hospital. Stella was married to Alfred Milliner until his passing in 1964. Stella married Beverley Huckle a few years later, until his passing in 2002. She was the proud mother of Bonnie (predeceased), Stephen (Judy) of Kagawong and Beth (Bob) of Vancouver. Grandmother to Cameron, Tracy, Alfred, Elizabeth, Kristy and Katrina. Great-grandmother to Vivian, Jocelyn, Jadah and Edmund. Stella owned Norm’s Resort Park in Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. She was a hard worker and spent many hours baking fantastic pies for the campers. Stella enjoyed euchre and cribbage with dear friend Don Curry. Stella was the last surviving of four siblings. She was born in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. Stella will always be in our hearts. At the family’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Stella will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s, Ontario with Alfred. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society, and may be made through

