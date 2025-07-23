Tehkummah citizens hold meeting, still seek answers to concerns over council meeting, still seek answers to concerns over council

TEHKUMMAH—While there were many concerns raised on specific issues that residents of Tehkummah township would like answers on, there was one main message that came out of a town hall meeting attended by about 65 residents last week.

“Everyone feels that there is a lack of transparency and communication on the part of the township,” stated Paul Crepeau, who facilitated the public town hall meeting last week. “We wonder why the mayor and clerk are not communicating with members of the public. The feeling is that there are backdoor meetings going on. Councillors are trying but there are no answers and nothing gets accomplished.”

Ashley Bowerman, who organized the meeting, said it was organized to bring information together and allow residents to have input and bring forward questions that will be presented to council. “There is very poor communication from the township office and that is why we are here. We’ve compiled a good list of questions and concerns that we will bring to council, and this is just the first meeting of getting things going.”

Ashley Bowerman organized the Tehkummah Town Hall meeting, attended by about 65 local residents last week.

However, “it is not a time to attack the township, but to bring forward issues and concerns on things that need to be addressed,” said Ms. Bowerman, encouraging residents to voice their concerns or write them out and put them in a basket located at the entrance to the hall.

“It is important for everyone to put their thoughts forward,” said Mr. Crepeau. “Council does try, but we are not receiving answers to those questions.” He noted, for example, an April 30 job posting by the township for a public works roads department position, but no one was hired. Interviews were conducted during the time council meetings had been suspended, but council did vote in favour of hiring a marina employee.

“Someone needs to explain why council would fill the marina position over the public works roads department,” said Mr. Crepeau. “No disrespect to the marina, but who do they answer to? Do they know what their responsibilities are?”

“What is the plan for road maintenance in the winter with only two employees?” asked Mr. Crepeau. “What is the plan for any resurfacing or hard topping of roads?”

“As for operations of the township office, the door is always locked,” said Mr. Crepeau. “COVID is over, so why is the office closed to people coming in. If there is a reason for this, what is it?” He pointed out a third-party person has been hired to help the clerk working in the office, but no one knows what this person’s responsibilities are.

Mr. Crepeau said members of the public have been asking for a township social media presence (Facebook for example). “We (Tehkummah) are probably the last to have a social media page, where things can be posted, good or bad, such as when there are road closures, upcoming events, meeting dates and minutes listed. With Facebook meetings could be livestreamed or taped so that residents could watch.” He said the township website is not being updated quickly, so residents don’t know when for instance meetings, like the township budget, is being presented. “Notices are not being posted properly or in a timely fashion.”

“Why can’t council meeting agendas be posted on Fridays before regular council meetings?” asked Mr. Crepeau.

Mr. Crepeau pointed out the township does not currently have anyone in the office spending time looking for grant opportunities, even though those grants are out there. The township did have someone to fill this position, but they left, he said.

“The township says their meetings are recorded, but why are they not available?” asked Mr. Crepeau. He said a new kitchen was installed at the John Budd Park awhile back, but council has not set prices for rentals of the facility, nor has council indicated if they are planning to increase trailer park fees.

Mr. Crepeau said there was an offer by a local resident to clean the dumpsite area of brush and debris, with residents willing to help out, but this has still not been approved by council.

“As for staff wages, where is that? Who is getting what? How are they spending the taxpayers money?” asked Mr. Crepeau, from the list of questions. “Administration had set a budget of $147,000 to run the office and four years later now requesting over $200,000. It is your—taxpayers—money; we should know why this has increased so significantly.”

He said residents want to know if there is a job description in place for each township employee.

The township received a government grant for work on the Bowerman Trail, and the money has been spent, but residents don’t know if it has been completed.

Mr. Crepeau said on the May long weekend it was discovered the fuel pump at the marina was not working, so people in boats coming to the marina could not get gas, and it is still not working.

Last fall a resident complained that the playground swings and tetter totters were in disrepair and needed to be removed before a child is hurt. Mr. Crepeau said the swings have been taken down, but the teeter totters are still in the playground even though they are broke. Council is still looking into grants to replace this playground equipment.

“Council is holding a closed meeting to discuss the budget, tonight,” said Mr. Crepeau. “We are already eight months into the year. The proposed budget handed out a couple of months ago could have been done by a Grade 6 student. And no money has been put aside for legal expenses.”

Mr. Crepeau pointed out last year the township paid over $4,000 in late fee fines. “Who is monitoring the situation? And is the lawsuit against the township (from a former employee) settled?”

“We are not getting answers on any of these questions,” said Mr. Crepeau.

Resident Brian McCarthy said there is a major issue with the bridge over the Manitou River. The township had the bridge replaced on the Government Road over the Manitou River however work needs to be done to keep a portion of it from falling into the river. He outlined a plan that he and another resident have that would keep this from happening, on a temporary basis until it is properly supported. “If it falls into the river the MNR (Ministry of Natural Resources) will go in and take it out at a cost to the township. Belanger Construction looked at it and it was going to cost $39,000 to remove or pin the bridge to the wall right now, but the work was not undertaken,” he said. “It will cost the township and its taxpayers a lot of money if it falls into the river.”

Paul Bowerman, a former Tehkummah township councillor said, “in my experience with the township, they don’t follow all the acts and procedures that are mandated and that is when they end up in the bees nest—this has been going on for years.”

“There used to be committees of council, so members of the public and council would look at issues and concerns,” said Mr. Bowerman. “I was on council for two terms. It is sickening that our municipality has to go backwards before it can go forward.”

“We are not here to attack council but to get answers to our questions and concerns,” said Mr. Crepeau.

Former township councillor Rick Gordon said, “my opinion is we have not had a good clerk in this township since Patsy Gilchrist was here. One of our former clerks tried to run the township with her friends. As for the question on the Bowerman trail, upgrades had been approved. Why the plans and money went away I don’t know.”

Mr. Gordon said what the township needs “a clerk that lives in the township, and a council we can trust will work for the betterment of the entire township and not for their own gains. The township has a good future in my opinion, but we need to find a clerk that lives here and will do a good job for us.”

Grace McLeod told the meeting she is a former management accountant. “A good job description for every position in the township would stop lawsuits. It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure this out.”

“And we need to hire a person with the proper papers and experience as a clerk,” said one resident.

Mr. Crepeau said, “we have two guys on council that have between 50-60 years’ experience in public works/roads, and they are not even allowed in the roads department garage. And the clerk who is in charge has never been in the garage.”

Mr. Crepeau said in looking at the township proposed budget, it expected to spend $12,000 on propane fuel this year, but by the end of January the township had already spent $10,000.

“That’s all we have tonight,” said Mr. Crepeau. “We’re here and council is at their budget meeting. They know we’re here, and if they finish their meeting in good time they could be here.”

Ms. McLeod said, “the Ontario Landowners (OLA) would stand behind all the comments residents have made here tonight. All you would have to do is form a chapter here, and when the OLA talks to a municipality, they listen.”

“We would like to thank everyone for attending tonight’s meeting,” said Ms. Bowerman. “It is disappointing council could not attend this meeting, but they are having a budget meeting tonight. We will bring forward the concerns raised tonight to council. And keep the comments coming. More are definitely welcome.”