Terry Fox Run marks 40 years September 20

MANITOULIN – Participate wherever you are! Around your neighbourhood, backyard, down the street or around the block. We will unite in spirit, not in person.

2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Run. This year, participants will not be able to run as a group as in past years, however you can still register to walk, run, bike or blade 10 km on Sunday, September 20 or choose another date that works better for you.

Terry Fox was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma (bone cancer) in his right leg in 1977 and had his leg amputated 15 cm (six inches) above the knee. While in hospital, Terry was so overcome by the suffering of other cancer patients that he decided to run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. He called his journey the Marathon of Hope.

Terry’s Marathon of Hope took place in 1980 with the simple objective of informing Canadians of the importance of finding a cure for cancer. With fierce determination, he ran an average of 42 kilometres (26 miles) every day for 143 days. Terry was forced to end his run on September 1, 1980 when the cancer spread to his lungs.

By February 1, 1981, Terry’s dream of raising $1 for every Canadian was realized—the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope fund totaled $24.17 million. Terry died in June 1981.

Last year’s Terry Fox Run, held in Kagawong, drew 51 participants including kids on bikes, new and seasoned runners and people of all ages, raising an impressive $1,498. This year there are virtual runs planned in Kagawong, Silver Water and Little Current.

To register simply visit terryfox.org and follow the links and register under the Island site of your choosing.