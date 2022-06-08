NewsLocal The 30th AOK powwow marks a return to Manitoulin’s Powwow schedule By Michael Erskine - June 8, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItEmailPrint A young jingle dress dancer leads the way for Canadian Forces members. Crystal Madahbee, WO Andy Singh, Joe Endanawas and Doris Peltier stand in front of a troop of soldiers following medal presentations. Ms. Madahbee received an Indigenous veteran’s medal for her work in organizing the soldiers’ visit to Sheguiandah First Nation last year. A group of young recruits taking logistics training on Manitoulin as part of a proof-of-concept exercise stand at ease while waiting to be dismissed to wander about the grounds. Head veteran Joe Endanawas received an Indigenous veteran’s medal from Warrant Officer Andy Singh. Young dancers shake hands with visiting soldiers following the grand entry. Dawn Madahbee elbow bumps WO Andy Singh following the grand entry. Old friends greet each other following Saturday’s grand entry.