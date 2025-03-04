The masks of fraud: OPP launches Fraud Prevention Month 2025

Campaign empowers Canadians to recognize, reject and report fraud

(OTTAWA, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch and Serious Fraud Office are launching the 2025 Fraud Prevention Month campaign, “The Masks of Fraud.” This year’s campaign reveals the deceptive techniques used to commit fraud in today’s digital age. It aims to equip Canadians with the information, tools and strategies they need to recognize, reject and report fraud.

In 2024, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) received fraud reports totalling $642 million in victim losses, surpassing the previous record of $578 million in 2023. Cyber-Enabled fraud accounted for 75 per cent of reported losses, reflecting the increasing sophistication of online crime. Law enforcement agencies, including the OPP and CAFC, are strengthening partnerships with the private sector to combat these evolving threats through prevention, detection and enforcement.

While many incidents go unreported, the OPP and CAFC continue to encourage individuals and businesses to report fraud. Reporting helps identify crime patterns, support investigations and prevent others from falling victim.

According to the CAFC, the five most common frauds impacting Canadians were:

Investment fraud represented $310 million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than $102.7 million.

million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than million. Spear phishing fraud (Business Email Compromise) represented $67.2 million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than $39.5 million.

million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than million. Romance fraud represented $58.4 million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than $19 million.

million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than million. Job scam represented $47.1 million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than $14.8 million.

million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than million. Extortion fraud represented $21 million in reported losses in 2024. Ontario victims reported losing more than $6.8 million.

Quote:

“Fraud is constantly evolving, and our collective response must evolve with it. By working with partners in law enforcement, industry and the community, we are strengthening fraud prevention, supporting victims and holding those responsible accountable. Fraud Prevention Month is an opportunity for everyone to learn how to recognize the signs of fraud and take action to protect themselves and others.”

– Detective Superintendent Mike Bickerton, OPP

Take Action

Raise awareness throughout March 2025. Follow the OPP and its law enforcement partners on social media for fraud prevention tips, bulletins and resources.

Join the conversation. Watch live chats and events featuring the OPP, CAFC and industry partners on the OPP’s X and Facebook channels.

For more information on fraud prevention, visit opp.ca and sfo.opp.ca

If you suspect fraud or have been a victim, report it to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or online via the Fraud Reporting System.