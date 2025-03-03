Imitation firearm and suspected drugs seized on Manitoulin Island

(CENTRAL MANITOULIN TOWNSHIP, ON) – Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after police received a suspicious vehicle call.

On February 28, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call for a suspicious vehicle on Highway 551 in the Central Manitoulin Township. Shortly after, police located the vehicle on Highway 551 in M’Chigeeng First Nation. Further investigation, with assistance from the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service Commission (UCCM), resulted in two people being arrested.

Additionally, police seized an imitation firearm, approximately 80 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $8,000, approximately 0.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $20, approximately 5 grams of suspected Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,500, and approximately $1,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result, the driver, Brittany CORBIERE, 32-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The passenger, Christopher ASHAWASAGAI, 35-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 15, 2025.