This Fire Prevention Week: check your smoke alarms

MANITOULIN—“It doesn’t matter how many times people are reminded, there are still a lot of people who are not making sure their smoke alarms are working properly. We see this in the number of fires and the number of fire related deaths that take place in Ontario and Canada every year,” said Dwayne Elliott, Assiginack Fire Chief and co-fire coordinator for Manitoulin Island in discussing Fire Prevention Week, October 6-12.

“The theme of Fire Prevention Week 2024 is ‘Smoke Alarms: Make them work for you,’” said Mr. Elliott. “They are the first line of defence but need to be working in order to protect people.”

Fire Prevention Week emphasizes the critical role of smoke alarms in fire safety. In particular, it highlights three essential actions in fire safety. Install, test and replace.

“They (National Fire Protection Association) recommend testing smoke alarms once a month by pressing the test button on the alarm,” said Mr. Elliott. “And to replace all smoke alarms that are 10 years of age and older.”

It is recommended to test and inspect alarms monthly. This ensures that they are functioning correctly and can alert you in case of a fire. You should clean smoke alarms at least once a year using a vacuum to remove dust and debris that could interfere with their operation.

In choosing the right smoke alarm and sensors, it is recommended to select from various types, including battery operated, hardwired, and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Consider features like a 10-year sealed battery for hassle-free maintenance.

Mr. Elliott pointed out the building code has changed and homeowners need to know that under current legislation smoke alarms have to be installed in every bedroom, outside every sleeping area (hallway) and on every level of a home, including the basement.

“It is also important to make sure the alarms meet the needs of all members of the family including those that have sensory and physical disabilities,” said Mr. Elliott.

Smoke alarms need to be installed at every level and room of your home and workplace, ideally at least 10 feet away from any cooking equipment to reduce the chance of false alarms. For optimal performance, mount alarms on ceilings or high on walls (within 12 inches of the ceiling) since smoke rises.

Use a drill and mounting hardware to secure the smoke alarm. Mark drilling points at least eight inches from walls and follow manufacturer instructions for proper installation.

“Each family in a house, or those in a business need to create an escape plan from the building with a meeting place having been decided upon previously,” said Mr. Elliott.

“The number of fire related deaths that occurred in 2022 in Ontario was the highest ever seen,” said Mr. Elliott. “And in Canada the rates of fire related deaths remain high.” He pointed out the rate of fire related deaths in Ontario was a little lower in 2023. “Fire related deaths remain constant, and we all have to do what we can to educate people and do what we can to prevent fires.”

“Every fire department in Canada stresses the importance of smoke alarms and that they save lives,” continued Mr. Elliott.

It is recommended that batteries in the smoke alarms be changed twice a year, even if alarms are not beeping. This proactive approach ensures that alarms remain operational. Smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years or sooner if they fail to operate during testing. Upgrading to newer models with enhanced features can significantly improve safety.