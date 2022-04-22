Ticket worth $100,000 unclaimed in M’Chigeeng First Nation

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON – There are two weeks left to claim a $100,000 ENCORE prize from the Saturday, May 8, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw. The winning selection was 9414962 and the winning ticket was sold in M’Chigeeng First Nation.

Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them, as appointment availability at this prize level is limited. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets for winners from home in a number of convenient ways:

Check the winning numbers on OLG.ca.

Use the OLG App on your mobile device. Scan the ticket barcode and wait for the message to appear on the screen.

Sign up on OLG.ca for winning numbers to be emailed to you.

Call our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

