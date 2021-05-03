TIM PAIBOMSAI

November 1, 1984 – April 19, 2021

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Tim in Toronto at the age of 36. Loving son of Vera Paibomsai and Richard Panamick Sr. Cherished brother of Maxine Paibomsai (Stephen), Alicia (predeceased), Ritchie, Suzie and Victoria. Proud uncle of Stefan (Arianna), Steven Jr., Saranden, Samarah (predeceased), Kylie, Eaden, Jonathan, Alexandrine, Hunter, Halle, Gage, Keira, Aubrey and Ryker. Great-uncle to Athena Samarah. Predeceased by grandparents Simon and Margaret Paibomsai and Arthur and Eliza Panamick. Will be missed by his loving friend Crystal Kimewon. Survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, great-cousins and friends. Tim was a kind man, he had a smile that could brighten a room. His most important role in life was to protect the ones he loved dearly. He was a loving uncle to nine nieces and nephews, and recently became a great-uncle to Athena. Tim loved to work, he always said if you want it you gotta work for it and take care of it after that. He had a sense of accomplishment after each hardworking day, and rewarded himself with a nice hearty meal. He really enjoyed the outdoors as well, he always had to be doing something each day. He was also a giving man, he’d help anyone, it didn’t matter who you were or what you did, if you needed anything and he had it, he would surely give it, and then give some useful insight and advice of how they can make a better outcome on their situation. This was who Tim was, and we all will miss him dearly. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home

for visitation on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 10 am to 2 pm and 3 to 7 pm, cremation followed.