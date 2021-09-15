Tour de Meldrum bay raises over $20,000

MINDEMOYA—This year’s Tour de Meldrum Bay cycling event marked its 20th anniversary, and the ride, which started 20 years ago by one man, has gained a lot of support from other riders who participate, and tremendous support from Island businesses over the years. This year’s ride raised the highest amount of money for the Mindemoya Hospital than previous years.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of the ride,” stated Dale Scott, who spearheaded the idea of this ride. In the initial year of the ride Mr. Scott rode solo, and three participants accompanied him the second and third years. The event was launched with the idea of the ride being used to raise funds for the Mindemoya Hospital auxiliary. “And this year we raised the most amount of money ever, $20,000.

“I had hoped to raise $20,000 this year, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the ride,” said Mr. Scott. “But I didn’t really expect it to happen.”

“We have 32 riders taking part this year,” Mr. Scott told The Expositor. The participants rode by bicycle from Mindemoya to Meldrum Bay this past Saturday morning, enjoyed dinner and stayed overnight at the Meldrum Bay Inn, and then travelled back to Mindemoya on Sunday, a total of 105 kilometres.

“We had new jerseys this year and received great sponsorship support from local businesses for the jerseys that allowed us to keep the price of the jerseys at $50 each,” continued Mr. Scott.

“And it is amazing the support we received for the shirts and for donations for the ride from businesses, individuals and organizations from all communities on Manitoulin Island,” stated Mr. Scott. “It’s especially impressive when you think that for the past year and a half, things have been pretty rough for businesses, with the pandemic.”

“Well over $100,000 has been raised over the 20 years of the ride for the hospital,” noted Mr. Scott.

“It’s been good over the years,” said Mr. Scott. He said this year’s funds raised will be going toward the expansion of the emergency department project, that has been initiated for the Mindemoya Hospital. “We may only be able to raise a small amount every year, but this all adds up,” he said, noting that the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) fundraising campaign for the emergency department expansion at Mindemoya Hospital had been spearheaded with a $1 million donation from Manitoulin Transport.