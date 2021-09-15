$1 turns into $100,000: M’Chigeeng resident celebrates $100,000 Encore win

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Mary Anwhatin of M’Chigeeng. Mary matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in theAugust 4, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

Mary, 69, said she plays the lottery whenever she can. “I bought this ticket randomly,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I checked my tickets while at the store and thought the machine was broken!”

Mary said she shared the good news with her family, and no one could believe it. “I couldn’t sleep that night,” she said.

She plans to take a trip to the states when it’s safe to travel again and celebrate with a small family dinner.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mindemoya Medical Pharmacy on Yonge Street in Mindemoya.

OLG Winners

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here – 100 per cent of OLG’s proceeds are invested in Ontario

OLG.ca

Follow on Twitter @OLGtoday

PlaySmart.ca

Knowledge you can bet on.

Follow on Twitter @PlaySmartOLG

ConnexOntario – Problem Gambling Support: 1-866-531-2600