UCCM Police ask for public assistance after hit and run in M’Chigeeng

M’CHIGEENG-UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service is currently investigating a “Fail to Remain” motor vehicle collision on the M’Chigeeng First Nation. On December 26, 2021 shortly after 5:00 pm, UCCM Police Service received a report of a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Cross Hill Road, between Highway 551 and Corbiere Road. Police and paramedics arrived on scene to find that an individual was suffering from serious injuries as a result of the collision. The victim was transported to Mindemoya Hospital and then onto Health Sciences North in Sudbury to be treated for injuries.

At this time the police investigation has revealed that the victim was travelling on a bicycle. A vehicle that was also travelling on Cross Hill Road struck the person riding the bicycle. The vehicle and driver did not remain at the location of the accident. Cross Hill Road was closed for 4 hours as the police gathered evidence and conducted measurements of the scene.

Police are asking for the assistance of the public in this collision. Police would like to hear from anyone that has direct knowledge of this case or has witnessed anything in this area on Sunday December 26, 2021 between 5:00pm and 6:00 pm.

If you have information with respect to this investigation, after the fact, that will assist in identifying persons responsible, police are urging you to come forward as well.

Officers of the UCCM Police service are reminding pedestrians and cyclists to wear clothing with reflective material and use some form of lighting to illuminate their location and be seen by motorists. In low light hours and snowy conditions, reflective clothing and lighting can give a driver a few extra seconds notice to increase reaction time in collision avoidance.

At this time the investigation is in the early stages, more updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. The Uniform Patrol Division is conducting the investigation as they are assisted by members for the UCCM Police Crime Unit.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service at 1-888-377-7135, or the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. If you would like to remain anonymous, tips can also be directed to Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. On-line tips can also be submitted by going to the Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers website.