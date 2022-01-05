UCCM Police Commission appoints James Killeen as new chief of police

MANITOULIN – The United Chiefs and Councils of M’Nidoo M’Nissing Anishnaabe Police Commission announced December 24 that a new chief of police has been appointed from within their ranks. Acting Chief of Police James Killeen applied for and was offered the position of chief of police, effective November 25, 2021.

Chief of Police James Killleen was initially hired with UCCM Anishnnabe Police Service (UCCM APS) as detective inspector on April 12, 2021. He spent a few weeks with the service before being appointed as acting chief of police (May 5), where he remained until his recent appointment as chief of police, explained Derek Assiniwe, chairperson of the UCCM Police Commission.

“Chief Killeen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having worked most of his career with the Greater Sudbury Police Services (GSPS) in different capacities,” explained Mr. Assiniwe. “His proven leadership with GSPS, his time in the acting role here at UCCM APS, only serve to make his appointment as chief of police the logical next step in his distinguished police career.”

“The UCCM Police Commission looks forward to working with Chief of Police Killeen as we move to implement the use of body cameras for all officers, continuing to work through this pandemic and the challenges that this has brought, and working with all our partner agencies to combat drugs, crime, and other issues our communities face,” said Mr. Assiniwe.

“On behalf of the UCCM Police Commission and UCCM APS Officers and staff, I would like to congratulate James Killeen on his appointment as Chief of Police,” concluded Mr. Assiniwe.