Ultraviolet sterilization towers have arrived at MHC

﻿MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is proud to announce the newest addition to its equipment arsenal.

Recently, MHC purchased two ultraviolet-C (UV-C) light system towers; one is in service at the Little Current site due to MHC’s pandemic plan and the other has recently been received at the Mindemoya site and will be placed into service shortly. UV-C radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water and non-porous surfaces. UV-C radiation has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria. For this reason, UV-C lamps are often called “germicidal” lamps.

According to an official from Sanuvox, the manufacturer, these disinfection units provide 99.99 percent disinfection of COVID-19 in less than two minutes of exposure time within a radius of three metres around the units.

Both sets of UV-C lamps will supplement existing practices and represent an extra level of sanitization to further battle COVID-19 and other viruses or bacteria at the two hospital sites.

“In addition to the many safety protocols that MHC has put in place to keep our staff, patients and their loved ones safe, MHC is pleased to be able to further integrate this technology within its operations,” Lynn Foster, CEO of MHC, said in a press release.

The MHC team thanked their housekeeping co-workers for continuing to keep the two sites clean and safe, contributing to the overall health of the Manitoulin community.