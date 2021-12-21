Unauthorized cannabis dispensary in M’Chigeeng F.N. leads to Cannabis Act charges

On December 17th, 2021, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service received a complaint regarding a person opening and operating a cannabis dispensary on M’Chigeeng First Nation.

The owner of the business had applied for and was denied a business license in February 2021 for the cannabis dispensary as there is a moratorium that prohibits such businesses from operating in M’Chigeeng.

BCR 4327 implemented 18/Sep/2018 Excerpt from BCR 4327…. “Now Be It Resolved That, M’Chigeeng First Nation Chief and Council hereby evokes a community wide moratorium on all business and/or for-profit enterprise relating to the growth, cultivation, manufacturing, treatment, production, online sales (resale), dispensing and sale of cannabis and all related products on M’Chigeeng First Nation Territory, so as to afford the community the opportunity for consultation and lawmaking in respect to Cannabis related issues.”

On December 20th, 2021, a Cannabis Act warrant was applied for and executed which revealed the following:

As a result, one adult male, 36 yrs, has been charged with:

Possessing for the Purpose of Selling – S.10(2) Cannabis Act.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – (Canadian currency) – S. 355(b) CC.

He was then released on an Undertaking with a first appearance court date in January 2022.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service would like to remind the public that although cannabis is legal, individuals wishing to open and operate cannabis dispensary’s must do so in accordance with local regulations.

If anyone has further information regarding drug trafficking, please contact UCCM Police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222- TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com Together we can make a difference.