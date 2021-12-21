Manitoulin Ice Showdown cancelled for 2022

MANITOULIN—After much thought, and in the interest in the health and safety of our anglers, Wikwemikong Tourism and The Manitoulin Expositor have decided to cancel the 2022 edition of the Manitoulin Ice Showdown.

Wikwemikong Tourism started the event as the Wikwemikong Ice Fishing Derby in 2008 which has now evolved into the Manitoulin Ice Showdown following a partnership with The Expositor in 2018. The goal of the event has been to increase visitor spending during the winter season and to promote ice fishing opportunities on Manitoulin Island.

Event partners have been closely monitoring the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the continued uncertainty of the virus and financial risks associated with hosting the event, the decision was made to cancel for 2022.

Organizers understand the importance of community investment from both Municipal and First Nation partners and must maintain those relationships to safely host this major event. “The current Covid-19 situation has once again forced us to come to this decision, but in the interest of community safety we must do our part to keep Manitoulin Island safe.” states Wikwemikong Tourism Manager Luke Wassegijig.

The Manitoulin Ice Showdown was the last major event hosted on Manitoulin Island in 2020 before the rise of COVID- 19. The event brought in record breaking numbers with over 700 anglers coming from across the province and injecting much-needed returns into the local economy. The 2020 Manitoulin Ice Showdown solidified the event as one of

Northern Ontario’s premier destination ice fishing tournaments.

Event organizers look forward to celebrating the 2023 Manitoulin Ice Showdown in a big way with even more lucrative cash and prizes. Although the Manitoulin Ice Showdown 2022 is cancelled, the event partners encourage people to get out this winter and enjoy the past time in a safe and responsible manner.

Be safe and fish on!