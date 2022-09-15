Update on Mindemoya emergency and chemotherapy department

MINDEMOYA—The renovation and expansion at the Mindemoya Emergency Department is progressing as we move from Phase I into Phase II. Starting Friday, September 16th, 2022, those attending the Mindemoya site will experience an increased amount of noise and dust as the next step includes removal of some walls and placement of new temporary walls as we begin to incorporate the new space. Although inconvenient, this is the next phase of construction.

Please note, the Mindemoya site is still open for business as usual. You are still encouraged to attend the hospital in the case of an emergency. We ask that the public continue to be patient as our staff are also dealing with the ongoing renovations. Additionally, with the ongoing supply chain issues, the anticipated completion date is being pushed back and will likely be early 2023. However, we continue to aim for re-opening of the Chemotherapy program later this fall and are grateful for the assistance and support of our partner outreach sites, including the Northeastern Cancer Centre (NECC) in Sudbury and the hospital in Elliot Lake for our chemotherapy patients

Paula Fields, President and CEO of MHC says “Although this has taken longer than anticipated, I am excited to see this next phase of the renovation and expansion. The vision for the new emergency department is coming together. The end result will be a top notch, state of the art facility that will better serve our patients and our medical staff. Thank you to everyone who has provided financial support to date. We are very close to reaching our goal to ensure this massive undertaking was done without financial obligations for our future generations. It really does take a village”.

Should you wish to contribute to the Let’s Emerg Together campaign, please send your cheque payable to Manitoulin Health Centre at 11 Meredith Street East, Little Current, ON P0P 1K0, go online at www.mhc.on.ca or call (705) 368-2300 with a credit card number.