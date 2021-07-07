Vandals target Sheg museum for second time

SHEGUIANDAH—Municipal staff was again greeted to the sight of more vandalism to its historic homestead buildings on the grounds of the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah this weekend.

“They were back, and went over the same buildings again,” CAO Dave Williamson confirmed with The Expositor Monday morning. “It’s basically a repeat of the last time.”

Rocks, large and heavy enough to demolish a door, were thrown at the buildings, breaking all the Plexiglas recently installed in wake of the windows being smashed out two weeks ago.

“It defies logic,” the CAO said.

With this most recent spate of vandalism, cameras are now being installed on the museum grounds and police have again been notified.

The most recent damage will cost the municipality between $800 and $900, on top of the $4,000 from two weeks ago.