VIOLET AGNES SHAWANDA

(STYRES)

Peacefully at the John Noble Home in Brantford, Violet began her journey to Heaven. She was the spouse of Morley Styres (predeceased). Step-mom of Darryl and Sandra, Darren (deceased), Derek and Sandra, Stephanie and Hopeton, Marcia and Avalon, David, Roselyn and her fur baby “Pawsie Boy.” She had many great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Her siblings include Vera, Junie and Bernie, Stuart and Donna, Wilfred (deceased) and Bea. She was the daughter of George and Nora Shawanda. Violet was an amazing woman who accomplished a lot during her time here. She was a professor at McMaster University, faculty member at Lakehead University, elementary teacher at many First Nations reserves across Canada. Violet also enjoyed designing clothes and was a hit during her studies in fashion design at George Brown College. Violet enjoyed travelling and travelled to over 60 countries with the love of her life Morley. She loved meeting people and enjoyed designing her regalia for her jingle dress dancing as she followed the pow wow trail. Violet was born in South Bay, Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory located on Manitoulin Island. She had an incredible love for the Odawa culture, traditional teachings and was fluent in the Odawa-Ojibway language and often taught the language to family, friends and strangers. Violet was a residential school survivor. Residential schools were created for the purpose of separating Indigenous children from their families, in order to minimize and weaken family ties, cultural fortitude, and the power of the Indigenous language, to indoctrinate children into mainstream culture. Despite the traumatic experience of the residential school system, Violet’s resilience, determination and love of the language and culture empowered her to ensure that the language and culture was passed on to many Indigenous children. Her legacy and hard work will live on through many generations to come. Much love and thanks go out to Dr. Zacks, Seasons Retirement Communities and John Noble Home Palliative Care Unit for their compassion, care and love during Violet’s time here.

Rested at Styres Funeral Home, 1798 Fourth Line, Ohsweken on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 4 to 6 pm, where a private family service was held at 1 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022. Interment at Six Nations Pentecostal Cemetery. RhbAnderson.com.

“An excellent woman (one who is spiritual, capable, intelligent, and virtuous). Who is he who can find her? Her value is more precious than jewels and her worth is far above rubies or pearls.” Proverbs 31:10 Amplified