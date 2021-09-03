WALLACE “WALLY” FREDERICK JOHN PARCHEWSKI

April 16, 1940 – August 17, 2021

Wallace “Wally” Frederick John Parchewski, 81, of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at home. He was born April 16, 1940 in Ruion, Quebec, the son of the late Walter “Wally” and Thora (Harding) Parchewski. Wally grew up on the Manitoulin Island, Ontario. As a young man he worked with his parents at their service station, Wally’s. He spent his adult working career as a tool and die worker and retired from Toolcraft Products Inc. Wally enjoyed vacationing at his camp on the Manitoulin Island. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 61 years, Trudy Parchewski; daughter, Deborah (Brian) Lorton; as well as his grandson, Lukas Lorton. A gathering of family and friends was held from 10 to 11 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church, West Carrollton, Ohio. Funeral services followed at 11 am with Pastor Jim Shihady officiating. Burial followed at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. Services are entrusted to Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, Miamisburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at

GebhartSchmidtParramore.com.