Betty Laura Kathleen Dearing (nee James) passed away peacefully at the age of 90, at her home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised on her beloved Manitoulin Island and moved to Sarnia, Ontario, where she lived for over 50 years. She was very independent and stayed in her apartment until she passed. Our family is extremely grateful for the care and services of her friends and home support workers. Betty was predeceased by her husbands Robert Dearing and Bill Forbes, son Roger Dearing and grandchildren Christina Tucci, Daniel Tucci and Scotty Breen. Loving mother of Robert Dearing (Sharon), Sharan Setterington (Fred), Pat Cole (Joe) and Roger Dearing (Debbie). Cherished grandmother of Anne Marie Boothe, Richard Boothe, Mike Dearing, Chantelle Dearing, Debbie Tucci, the late Daniel Tucci, the late Christina Tucci, Frederick Setterington, Tamara Ramirez, Ann Pickering, Laura Berenz, Yvette Thomas-Godin, the late Scotty Breen, Amanda Dearing-Carr and Sherri Nichols. Dear great-grandmother of Brandon Boothe, Austin Munro, Ashlynn Munro, Daniel Lauttamus, Hope Setterington, Nathaniel Setterington, Annabelle Ramirez, Victoria Ramirez, Marcus Ramirez, Matthew Hoyland, Daniel Pickering, Chelsea Pickering, Megan Pickering, Jarid Godin, Libby Godin, Rowan Godin and one great-great-granddaughter Alora Germain. Cremation has taken place. Visitation was held in Sarnia and interment services at Gordon Cemetery, on Manitoulin Island. Gone from this world, but always in our hearts. We miss you dearly mom, rest in peace.