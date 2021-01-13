Wayne Owens of Spring Bay passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Donna for over 35 years. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Samantha (Chris) Lougheed and Victoria Stewart (Tim Young) as well as his grandson Wyatt. Dear brother of Tom (Michelle), Kenneth (Donna), Donna (Bill) Patterson and Wendy (Bill) Russell. Wayne will be forever remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Freda (Guest) Owens and sisters Kathy and Terry. At Wayne’s request, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or the Diabetes Association and may be made through SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.