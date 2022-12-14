Wiikwemkoong woman named to Laurentian board of governors

SUDBURY—Angela Recollet, an Ojibwe woman from the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, is one of the new members of the Laurentian University board of governors.

Ms. Recollet is one of 11 currently on the board which has 16 voting member positions available. With only half of the board’s 16 voting member positions filled as of October, Laurentian appointed three new board members recently: Aaron Barry and Andre Guay.

A Laurentian release earlier this month explained that Angela Recollet has also joined the board.

Ms. Recollet is E-niigaanzid (chief executive officer) of Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre and resides in Wahnapitae First Nation. She has ties to Laurentian as a graduate of the Faculty of Arts and being the lead in Aboriginal Affairs at Laurentian University from 1994-2010.

“She has extensive experience working with the aboriginal community both as an advocate in education and in improving the general living and health conditions of aboriginal populations,” the release continues.