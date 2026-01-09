Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service Respond to Call at Residence, Seize Drugs and Make Arrest 

WIIKWEMKOONG – January 9, 2026 – At approximately 9:34 p.m. on January 8, 2026, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) responded to a residence on Wikwemikong Way for a report of an unwanted person. Upon police arrival, the male fled the residence but was located a short time later by officers and taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a significant quantity of suspected fentanyl and cocaine, with an estimated street value of more than $30,000, along with a substantial amount of Canadian currency.

As a result, a 22-year-old male from Etobicoke, Ontario, has been charged with the following offences:

Break and Enter

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“With the start of a new year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to cracking down on illegal drugs and ensuring the safety of the community,” said Ron Gignac, Chief of Police, WTPS. “We will continue working closely with Ogimaa Ominika, the Band Council, and our community partners to make Wiikwemkoong a safer place to live for everyone. Community members play a vital role in this effort, and we encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to WTPS or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.”

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service continues to remain committed to proactive enforcement and community safety. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact WTPS or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.