Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service welcome three new additions

WIIKWEMKOONG – The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) has welcomed an additional sergeant and sworn in two new constables.

WTPS welcomes Sergeant Chris Wesley, seconded from the Ontario Provincial Police. Sergeant Wesley has been a police officer for 16 years and will be assisting WTPS supervisors with daily administrative duties.

Constables Michael Deacon and Simon DiRago were both sworn in as constables for WTPS on October 6.

Constable Michael Deacon brings nine years’ policing experience from Halton Regional Police Service and RMCP Strathcona County detachment. Constable Simon DiRago brings four years’ policing experience from Ottawa Police Service.

Constable Michael Deacon and Constable Simon DiRago will undergo orientation as constables, and both look forward to working with the WTPS team and collaboratively with the Wiikwemkoong community.