WILLIAM ALLAN CHESNEY

“BILL”

February 25, 1935 – February 20, 2021

William Allan “Bill” Chesney passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in his 86th year. Bill, son of the late William Alexander (1991) and the late Jane (nee Appleton) (1996) Chesney, was born February 25, 1935 in Blandford Township. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Adams) Chesney for over 61 years. Loving father of Rob (Maria), Mary (Tom) Scott, William S. (Kathryn), late Paul (Kathleen) and Peter (Amanda). Cherished grandfather of Alex and Nathan, Luke and Amy, Grant, Ella, Matthew and Leah, David and Ash, Kaitlyn and Glenn, Brittany and Richard, William, Lauren and Martin, Andrea and Gordon, Garett, Jillian, Shauna and great-grandfather to Caroline, Scarlett, Veronica, Aria, Jonathan. Dear brother of Reid (late Margaret) Chesney, Dorothy (late C.C.) Lim and brother-in-law to Robert (Marilyn) Adams, late David Adams(1953) and Philip (Mary Ann) Adams. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Brenda Conn (2001), grandson Robbie (2001) and son Paul (2013). Bill was a well loved member of the Innerkip community and a life long member and leader in Innerkip Presbyterian Church. He spent 25 years passionately supporting the Nicaragua Mission of Hope. On his yearly visits to Nicaragua he shared God’s love with everyone he met. Bill spent his entire life working and managing the family farm. He always took time to show genuine interest in everyone’s life, whether it was a stranger or a family member working on the farm. Bill loved spending time on Manitoulin whenever he got the chance. A private family service was held at the Innerkip Presbyterian Church (I.P.C.). Interment will take place in the Innerkip Cemetery in the spring. If desired, memorial contributions to the Nicaraguan Mission of Hope or I.P.C or the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of one’s choice would be gratefully acknowledged and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, Woodstock, 519-539-0004. Expressions of love and sympathy may be given at BrockAndVisser.com.