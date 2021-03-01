ARTHUR (BUZZ) LEE

Arthur (Buzz) Lee passed away in Mindemoya Hospital on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents Judson and Gertrude. He is survived by his wife Lynda Lee (Rolston) and his daughter Anne Keenleyside (Pat), uncle Fred Dowker (Leonora), brother Judson Lee (Catherine) and brothers-in-law Bill Rolston (Shaen, deceased) and Al Rolston (Susie) as well as a trove of treasured nieces and nephews Vanessa Horodecky/de Jong (Timothy), Judson Lee Jr (Karen), Melissa Lee/Taha (Mark), Todd Lee (Bess), Shannon Burns (Mark), Christopher Rolston (Sarah), Bruce Rolston (Sherri), Brooke Gougeon (Michael), Stephen Rolston (Meredith), Paul Rolston (Gina) and his sister-in-law Judy Rolston (Bruce). Arthur was born in Lachine, Quebec and attended public and high school in Goderich and London. He graduated from Carleton University with a degree in psychology and went on to complete a Master’s and Doctorate of Philosophy at the University of Waterloo. Arthur’s main interest was in religion, philosophy and spiritual studies. His doctoral dissertation was on St. Anselm’s ontological argument but in his later years he studied Eastern religions and in particular “Vedanta.” During university he worked with his family in the real estate business and carried on in that career even after his academic years. After graduation he formed a successful canoe outfitting business for many years in Guelph with his partner Dave Gilbert. Buzz loved the outdoors. Nothing pleased him more than gardening, canoeing, birding or taking a walk on the Cup and Saucer Trail. He was delighted when he recently learned about the purchase by the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy of a 1,984 acre nature hiking trail near Whitefish Falls: The Heaven’s Gate Project. He also loved animals, reading and sports, and enjoyed a good game of golf. Most of all Buzz loved his family and friends. A close friend said, “Buzz could be sometimes outrageous, sometimes serious but always gentle and full of laughter.” The family wish to thank the Mindemoya Hospital staff and those in charge of the hospice room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Manitoulin Health Centre and its capital campaign, “Let’s Emerg Together” for the renovation and expansion of the Mindemoya Site Emergency Department-www.mhc.on.ca-or to the Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy, Heaven’s Gate Project (1-416-960-8121) or barnett@escarpment.ca).