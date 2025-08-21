WILLIAM DOUGLAS HARDY

(Bill)

June 2, 1948 – August 19, 2025

William Douglas Hardy of Woodstock, passed away peacefully at Woodstock General Hospital on August 19, 2025, at the age of 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Darlene (Ducklow) Hardy. Proud father of Laura and Lisa. Very proud grandpa and great-grandpa of Ashley and her boys, Mason and Hendrix, Mathieu, Bradley (Michaela), Benjamin (Louisa) and Jonathan. Survived by brother John Hardy (Coyla), brother and sisters-in-law, Jim and Diane Longworth, Donalda Ducklow, Ted and Pat Fewkes and Marilyn Lancaster. Predeceased by his parents John Douglas and Annie (Longworth) Hardy, brother David Hardy, Darlene’s parents, William and Selena Ducklow and brother-in-law, David Ducklow. Also survived by many special nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and their families. Bill loved his profession as a Funeral Director, and Manitoulin Island always had a special place in his heart, where he lived and worked for 25 years. They moved to Timmins in 2006, where they lived for eight years, for Darlene to serve as minister with the United Church of Canada before retiring back home to Woodstock in 2014. Bill had a deep faith in God and was always involved in church events. Bill taught himself to do wood carving and created many special pieces of art, even though he was visually impaired in his 40s. He also had a passion for learning to play the banjo, and was active in Toastmasters Club, Doric Lodge, Cursillo, and curling. Bill and Darlene travelled to many places in the world and to every province in Canada. Thank you to staff and residents of Caressant Care Nursing Home, Woodstock, where Bill lived and was content and happy for close to two years. Bill will be forever missed and loved by many. Visitation was held on Sunday, August 24, 2025 from 2 to 4 pm at Brock & Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock. A Celebration of Life took place on Monday, August 25, 2025 at 1:30 pm at St. David’s United Church, 190 Springbank Ave., Woodstock, followed by lunch in Kirk Hall and burial in Oxford Memorial Park Cemetery, Hwy 2, Zorra, ON, after the reception. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society, Woodstock, the C.N.I.B., Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. David’s United Church. If you wish an acknowledgment card to be given to the family, please contact the funeral home at 519-539-0004.