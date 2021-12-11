Wind warning – Strong winds gusting to 100 km/h

Wind warning in effect for:

Manitoulin Island

Strong winds expected today.



Hazards:

Strong winds gusting to 100 km/h.



When:

This afternoon into early evening.



Discussion:

A cold front will sweep through southern Ontario this afternoon and evening bringing strong winds.



Impacts:

Utility outages may occur.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.