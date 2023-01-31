Winning Valentine’s poem scores lovers’ dining for two

MANITOULIN—It’s coming up to February 14, Valentine’s Day, and once again The Expositor seeks your heartfelt verses.

This is a longstanding tradition: people enjoy writing them and their publication in the paper prior to Valentine’s Day (February 8 this year) is always well-read.

This is a contest. The winning entry’s prize is an all-expense paid dinner for two at the Manitoulin Island restaurant of their choice, wherever the winner wishes to go.

The deadline is somewhat earlier this year than usual: it’s this Sunday, February 5 by midnight. That is so the entries can be read and the winner announced in the next paper, before the big day.

Please email your entry to : editor@manitoulin.com, bring them to The Expositor office this week, in either Little Current or Gore Bay or fax to (705) 368-3822. (The entry date has been extended from Friday, February 3.)