Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight.



Snow is expected to arrive in the area this evening. This snow will be heaviest in the first 3 to 5 hours after onset, with snowfall rates of 2-3 cm per hour possible at times. Accumulations of 7 to 15 cm are expected by Friday morning.



Poor winter driving conditions are expected tonight due to accumulating snow and very poor visibility at times. Motorists should consider changing travel plans accordingly.



The snow is expected to taper off Friday morning. Snow squalls are forecast to develop off Lake Superior by Friday afternoon.

