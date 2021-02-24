Weather advisory in effect for:

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Wednesday.



What:

Snow, heavy at times. Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected by Wednesday evening.



Where:

Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Manitoulin Island, and Killarney. This includes sections of the following highways:

-Highway 17

-Highway 69

-Highway 11

-Highway 6



When:

Wednesday morning and afternoon. The heaviest snowfall is expected from about 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.



Actions:

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.



Discussion:

A potent Alberta Clipper will track across central Lake Huron on Wednesday bringing heavy snow and accumulations of 10-15 cm. Accumulating snow will cause poor driving conditions, and impact travel on Wednesday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.