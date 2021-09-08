$109K Ontario Trillium grant breathes new life into Assiginack Curling Club

MANITOWANING– In 2019, the Assiginack Curling Club received a $109,500 capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to make significant improvements to its hall. The improvements ranged from a new roof to buying an upgraded HVAC system, to the installation and outfitting of a new fitness centre and replacing old lighting with new LED lighting. The project was completed this month and will give area residents improved access to programs and events at the club for years to come.

“I am extremely pleased with the strong funding support shown by OTF for the Assiginack Curling Club’s extensive renovation project,” said Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha. “OTF understands the importance of supporting projects that will allow our communities to broaden the potential of existing facilities. They are ensuring that any barriers that have limited easy access for people with impairments or disabilities are eliminated.” Mr. Mantha concluded that by making community facilities welcoming and safe, “we are building a stronger more inclusive society and thus improving overall mental and physical health.”

The club is used by a variety of community organizations for meetings, celebrations and fundraisers. And thanks to the $109,500 grant from the OTF, people of all abilities will be gain easier access the ice surface and hall areas of building.

“The impact of this OTF grant cannot be underestimated,” said Peter Bond, president of the Assiginack Curling Club. “This grant has allowed needed renovations to be made. Our hall is completely accessible, and we can now accommodate everyone with mobility issues and serve our community better. In addition, our new fitness centre will provide a modestly priced facility for our community to stay fit and active”

The Assiginack Curling Club is committed to preserving this space and ensuring that it remains accessible for many community activities over the course of the year. If you wish to enquire about using the space for your meeting or hosting an event, please contact Denise McKenzie-Shawana at (705) 918-2751 or email dmckenzie63@hotmail.com.