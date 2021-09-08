Community mourns beloved Kindergarten teacher, community-minded person

Marilyn Moggy, October 4, 1934-August 31, 2021

MANITOWANING—She was not only a beloved Kindergarten teacher, but a community minded person that will no doubt be missed. Marilyn Moggy, of Manitowaning, passed away August 31 at the age of 86.

“She was a very special lady who gave a lot of young lives a great start,” was one of the comments posted on the Assiginack Township Facebook page last week.

“Condolences to her family, she was an amazing lady, always wanting to help out when she could,” said another friend of Mrs. Moggy.

J. David Smith wrote in part, “honouring a fantastic lady who has given so much for the betterment of the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

On September 1, the Township of Assiginack released a press release that read, “the Township of Assiginack would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to Councillor Hugh Moggy and his family. Marilyn was such an integral part of our community. Residents still talk about having Mrs. Moggy as their Kindergarten teacher and always have a smile and funny story to go along with that memory.”

“From being a member of the library board, museum board, agriculture society, and horticultural society, she knew the meaning of volunteering and what was involved in making a community thrive,” the release read. “St. Paul’s Church was so lucky to have her and all the numerous roles she played in her outreach efforts to make the world a better place. Marilyn will be missed, but she will leave a strong legacy of what a difference an individual can make in a community by simply stepping up to help. To Hugh, Dianne, Jane, Delbert, David and family members, our hearts are with you.”

Mrs. Moggy was the beloved wife of Hugh Moggy. Cherished mother of Dianne (David Shilman) Moggy and Jane (Delbert Sousa) Moggy. Sister of David (Sally) Golding, Helen Golding and Paul Golding (predeceased) (Robin Russell). Sister-in-law of Norma (Don) Hembruff (both predeceased), Rae (John) Skippen, Glenn (predeceased) (Marilyn) Moggy and Bill Moggy. Marilyn will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Marilyn was born in Thamesford, Ontario, but spent her early summers at Cedarden Lodge on South Bay, which was operated by her parents Earl and Dorothy Golding. She met her future husband Hugh at a dance in the Orange Hall in Manitowaning, beginning a romance that marked their 63rd wedding anniversary on August 30.

Family was the love of her life and her daughters, Dianne and Jane, and their husbands were her cornerstones. Her second family, the children she taught throughout her career, provided her with an additional opportunity to share her belief in the importance of being kind to one another, to respect each other, to learn and to have fun. In return, Marilyn was often referred to as their “beloved Mrs. Moggy.”

The Moggy family posted on the Township of Assiginack Facebook page “please join us on Thursday, September 2 in saying goodbye to Marilyn Moggy, one of Assiginack Township’s most beloved Kindergarten teachers.” The Manitowaning procession followed Queen Street from Hugh and Marilyn’s residence with a loop past the school and back down Queen Street to Arthur Street and out to Highway 6. A private service followed at the Hilly Grove Cemetery with a celebration for family and friends planned for the summer of 2022.”