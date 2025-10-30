MARIAN GILMOUR

(née McKinnon)

October 13, 1928 – October 29, 2025

Peacefully at St. Joseph’s Villa in Sudbury, Marian Gilmour passed away at the age of 97. Predeceased by her beloved husband, William (Bill) and her sisters Donna and Maizie, she leaves behind her loving daughter Mary Byford (Ottawa), son Malcolm Gilmour (Don MacMillan) (Toronto), and cherished grandchildren Stephen, Sarah, Katie and Laura. She is also survived by her youngest sister Carolyn and many beloved family members and dear friends. Born on Manitoulin Island and a proud Islander all her life, Marian started her teaching career in Espanola. Later, she moved to Sudbury, where she met Bill. Together, they shared a deep commitment to education, finding joy and purpose in their teaching careers and forming lifelong friendships with colleagues and students alike. A passionate supporter of the arts, Marian was a dedicated member of the Sudbury Opera Guild. She was also an exceptional cook and generous hostess, known for bringing friends and family together around her table in both her Sudbury and Manitoulin homes. A lifelong traveller and enthusiastic gardener, she remained active and inquisitive well into her early 90s. She was a longtime member of St. Peter’s United Church and, in retirement, volunteered with the Sudbury Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. A proud graduate of Queen’s University, Marian will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew her. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff at St. Joseph’s Villa for their dedicated care. According to her wishes, Marian has been cremated and will be interred with Bill at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home, www.lougheedfuneralhomes.com.