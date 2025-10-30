PATRICIA (TRICIA) NELLIE MEINZINGER

(WILSON)

April 14, 1956 – October 25, 2025

With heavy hearts we remember Patricia (Tricia) Nellie Meinzinger (Wilson), who passed away with family at her side on October 25, 2025, at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ontario, after a year-long battle with duodenal cancer. She was 69. Born in Mindemoya on April 14, 1956, to Gordon and Nellie Wilson, Tricia grew up on the family farm in Providence Bay. On August 23, 1980, after meeting at Emmanuel Bible College, she married Robert (Bob) Meinzinger. Together, they raised three children: Nathan, Angela and Joshua. The family returned to Manitoulin for many years before moving to Mississauga in 2010. In May 2025, Tricia and Bob moved to Elora to live with their daughter and enjoy the country life once again. Her family is so proud of her will to fight as long as she could. They feel so blessed to have been unwaiveringly loved by someone so kind, patient and beautiful. The sound of her laugh, the warmth of her hugs, and her sneaky sense of humor will always be remembered with a tearful smile. A devoted follower of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, Tricia found strength and comfort in her faith and from scripture, especially Psalm 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength.” She was happiest when her hands were dirty from gardening, and her home was full of family to feed and laugh with. She always put others first. Tricia was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob; children Nathan, Angela and Joshua; sister Marie; and brothers Donavon, Ed and Jeff; as well as extended family and friends who will all miss her dearly. At Tricia’s request, there will be no service. In remembrance of Tricia, donations may be made to World Vision Canada.