142nd Providence Bay Fair this weekend, August 15-17

Lone Pine Stage features local, national talent

PROVIDENCE BAY—One of the many reasons the annual Providence Bay Agricultural Fair is celebrating its 142nd anniversary this year is that the fair always provides for many popular events, both new and old, to ignite the interest of all visitors to the fair. This year’s fair is taking place this weekend, August 15-17. “The official opening of the fair is taking place earlier this year, at 7 pm, to allow for everything that we have planned,” said Dawn Dawson, a member of the Fair Society board.

“The Fair Feud (family) game has become a great hit at the fair, people really enjoy it,” stated Ms. Dawson. “Also, to get people used to our new beautiful concert venue Lone Pine Stage, again this year we will be having two performers entertain on Friday night, local bands Double Barrel and Avery Drive.” The beer tent will also be open in the evening.

“New this year, never before seen at the fair, is Professor Kurio’s Attractions Oddity and Sideshow. They will be on hand all weekend in a 40-foot square foot museum tent full of historic sideshow oddities and attractions. They will also be holding half-hour performances with possible things like fire breathers, jugglers and individuals breaking cement blocks over their heads. “We are really hoping that people will enjoy this new attraction to the fair,” said Ms. Dawson. “We were fortunate to hear about them at the annual Agricultural Fair Societies convention.”

“The theme for the fair and the always popular parade (Saturday) is ‘Blue Jeans and Country Dreams’,” stated Ms. Dawson. “On top of that the always popular heavy horse pull takes place at 3 pm on Saturday afternoon.”

“4-H program has really seen a growth in our community, with great volunteers working hard to boost the number of members of the program,” said Ms. Dawson. “They will be hosting the 4-H Livestock Showmanship show on Saturday.”

“Manitoulin’s Top Chicken will be announced on Friday night,” said Ms. Dawson.

Ms. Dawson explained, “for this year’s Ambassador of the Fair event, we have seven contenders for ambassador, the most we’ve had in several years.”

The Manitoulin Horse Club will be putting on its Light Horse Show on Sunday morning, while Farm Olympics will take place Sunday afternoon as well as the Cow Patty Bingo.

“People will see the investment that has been put into the fair property as the horse ring has been renovated and made larger, so hopefully in the future we will attract even more new additions, such as the Grit and Glitter Trick Rider who is back this year.”

On Saturday evening at the new Lone Pine Stage the Great Canadian Roadtrip, which includes musicians Michelle Wright, Doc Walker, Jason McCoy, will be performing. “Those three artists put together a great package travelling together and sharing their musicians. We are thrilled that they are all going to be here and it should be a great show,” continued Ms. Dawson.

For a full schedule of all events and activities, times and admission prices see the centre spread on Pages 16-17.