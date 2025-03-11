Top 5 This Week

More articles

$30,000 in suspected fentanyl seized at RIDE check in Espanola

NewsLocalPolice
Expositor Staff
Author: Expositor Staff
Less than 1 min.read
Ontario Provincial Police

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On March 10, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 6 near Foucault Drive in Espanola. A vehicle came through the RIDE check, and officers detected an odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Further investigation on scene resulted in the driver and passenger being arrested.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $30,000, and approximately $2,500 in Canadian Currency.

As a result, the driver, Johvonne STERLING, 30-years-old from Etobicoke, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The passenger, Mark TUCKER, 22-years-old from Etobicoke, was charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury today, March 11, 2025.

Article written by

Expositor Staff
Expositor Staffhttps://www.manitoulin.com
Published online by The Manitoulin Expositor web staff
Previous article
Traffic complaint on Highway 540 results in impaired arrest
Next article
Think before you answer: During Fraud Prevention Month the OPP warns of Caller ID spoofing scams

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.