$30,000 in suspected fentanyl seized at RIDE check in Espanola

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Two people have been arrested and are facing charges after a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On March 10, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 6 near Foucault Drive in Espanola. A vehicle came through the RIDE check, and officers detected an odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle. Further investigation on scene resulted in the driver and passenger being arrested.

Additionally, police seized an amount of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $30,000, and approximately $2,500 in Canadian Currency.

As a result, the driver, Johvonne STERLING, 30-years-old from Etobicoke, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The passenger, Mark TUCKER, 22-years-old from Etobicoke, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury today, March 11, 2025.