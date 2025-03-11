Espanola OPP arrest snowmobile operator for impaired operation

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person is facing impaired related charges after police received a call about a person on a snowmobile.

On March 9, 2025, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call reporting that a person on a snowmobile arrived at a medical facility in Espanola and was potentially intoxicated. Police arrived on scene, and further investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, Steven VAREY, 35-years-old from Espanola, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 7, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.